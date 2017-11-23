From November 24 to 26, Women Who Code Manila will hold its biggest event of the year, designed to boost the confidence women in programming

Published 10:28 AM, November 23, 2017

This a press release from Women Who Code Manila

Women Who Code Manila (WWCodeManila) will host Women Who Code Manila Hackathon: Learn, Collaborate, & Hack on Friday, November 24, at Atlassian Philippines in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

"A hackathon is a great place to learn new things, collaborate with friends, meet new people, and start creating and building something together. This is what we want to encourage here in the Philippines, and we want to encourage more women to try it out. We want them to get excited about new technologies, be part of our awesome community, and have fun," said WWCodeManila Director Michie Ang.

This event is designed to boost the confidence of women in joining events such as hackathons. These help to hone their skills as a programmer and meet amazing ladies in the tech community.

Ambe Tierro, Senior Management Director of Accenture Technology of the Philippines; and Ciela Salazar, WWCodeManila iOS Tech Lead, among others, will give inspirational talks.

During the event, the ladies will be given an opportunity to explore VR/AR, Arduino, Robotics and more.

The Women Who Code Manila Hackathon is led by Directors Michie Ang, Kristine Joy Paas, and Steffi Monica Tan, with support from the Manila Network Leads, Evangelists, and Volunteers.

A kiddie hackathon for the kids of the mom attendees will run alongside the main event. Tickets for the hackathon are available here.

The Hackathon is being supported by several companies who believe in the advocacy of inspiring women to excel in the tech career.

They are Atlassian, Accenture, Zendesk, Migo, Glossier, and Canva with Power Mac Center powering the kiddie hackathon. The Manila Network has also joined with a number of media and community partners including the Manila Bulletin, e27, Rappler, Pyladies Manila, Coding Girls, cipher, PythonPH, SwiftPH, VRPH, Philippine Android Developer Community, Philippine Web Designers OrganizationDevelopers' Society, Drupal Philippines, LavarelPH, WordPress User Group Philippines and UXPH.

"We’re proud of the Manila Network and its Directors for putting together such a powerful and inspirational event. Hackathons are a great way to energize a community and empower our members. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to highlight talented engineers as they challenge themselves to achieve their goals and experiment with new teams and technology," said Women Who Code Global Leadership Director Joey Rosenberg.

Women Who Code is a global non-profit dedicated to inspiring women to excel in technology careers. Their goal is to empower women with the skills needed for professional advancement and provide environments for networking and mentorship.

Women Who Code Manila started on January 20 and has garnered a membership of almost 1,200 since then then. The network has executed more than 120 events including "How to be you po?" and technical study groups. – Rappler.com

Help us to empower even more women to advance in tech with the training and community they need to succeed by supporting Women Who Code Manila. Learn more at womenwhocode.com/manila.