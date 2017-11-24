PRC Results: November 2017 Interior Designer board exam
MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday, November 24 that 113 out of 473 passed the Interior Designer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Interior Design in Manila this November 2017.
The members of the Board of Interior Design who gave the licensure examination are Sonia Santiago-Olivares, Chairman; and Maria Carlota D. Hilvano, Member.
The results were released 8 working days after the last day of examination.
From November 29 to December 1, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.
Here are the top passers:
Here is the full list of passers:
Int1117 Alpha.doc by Rappler on Scribd
The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com