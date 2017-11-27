PRESS RELEASE: Pasig, Parañaque, and Marikina city governments will receive assistance to implement projects that address the impact of climate change

Published 10:00 AM, November 27, 2017

This is a press release from ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability

The Ambitious City Promises (ACP) will be officially launched in the Philippines on Tuesday, November 28 at Oakwood Premier in Pasig City.

A press conference will happen on Thursday, November 30, at 10 am with the mayors of participating cities, officials from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and ICLEI representatives.

Launched before a global audience on October 20 at the Seoul Mayors Forum on Climate Change, ACP is a 3-year regional project supporting cities in Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam to operationalize local climate action through an active and inclusive stakeholder engagement strategy.

In the Philippines, ACP cities are Pasig, Parañaque, and Marikina. These cities will receive assistance from ICLEI- Local Governments for Sustainability and Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) in establishing and implementing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions strategies, taking into account the cities' development pressures and local context while also emphasizing the importance of citizen engagement and working with relevant national ministries.

Drawing inspiration from the "Promise of Seoul", a mitigation plan with the aim to reduce 20 million tons of GHG emissions by 2030, the project will be implemented in close coordination with SMG.

ACP is funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety (BMUB) through the International Climate Initiative program.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon guaranteed Seoul’s continuous support for the project. "The BMUB, ICLEI, and Seoul, will spare no efforts to ensure that the Ambitious City Promises project is successfully implemented… To guarantee better and brighter lives and futures for the citizens, we (cities) need to be more open and flexible in the way we think and act," Park said. – Rappler.com