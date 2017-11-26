Here are the country’s medalists at International Mathematics and Science Olympiad for Primary School

Published 3:25 PM, November 26, 2017

This is a press release from Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines.

Young Filipino students won 23 medals at the 14th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad for Primary School (IMSO) held in Singapore from November 20-24.

Now on its 14th year, this year’s IMSO drew 21 countries and was organized by the NUS High School of Math and Science, and Singapore’s Ministry of Education.

Delegation head Dr. Isidro Aguilar, president of the Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines (MTG), said the Philippine team bagged 2 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals in the math division, and 8 silver and 4 bronze medals in science.

Besides Aguilar, others who accompanied the students were math tutor Mikaela Uy and science tutors Jonabel Quintana and Jay Gabata.

This year’s IMSO was participated in by Brunei, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The country’s medalists at IMSO are:

MATHEMATICS

GOLD MEDALIST

Alvann Walter Paredes Dy - St. Jude Catholic School

Christopher James Yap - St. John's Institute

SILVER MEDALIST

Cris Lorraine Dela Cruz - Bolinao Integrated School

Armea Helena Sien Dimayacyac - Notre Dame of Greater Manila

Walsh Nico Adrian Letran - St. Jude Catholic School

John David Magnaye - Holy Rosary Academy of Las Pinas City

Ambrose James Torreon - Rainbow of Angels Learning Center-Butuan

BRONZE MEDALIST

Kei Hang Derek Chan - St. Jude Catholic School

Krystal Lim Tiong Soon - Grace Christian College

Mayah Christine Lim - Notre Dame of Greater Manila

Angelene Erika Madrazo - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

SCIENCE

SILVER MEDALIST

Dillon Keller Chan - UNO High School

Katrina Isabelle Dela Rama - Integrated Montessori Center-Taguig

John Florence Dizon - Calamba Elementary School-SSC

Juan Rafael Landicho - Stonyhurst Southville International School-Batangas

Jaime Iñigo Rojo - Special Education Center for the Gifted-Kalayaan

Hans Ethan Ting - Rainbow of Angels Learning Center

Ziron John Valaquio - SPED Integrated School for Exceptional Children

Chantal Paige Vargas - Ateneo de Zamboanga University

BRONZE MEDALIST

Sophia Monique Chan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Marie Emmanuelle Martinez - University of the Philippines (UP) Integrated School

Tristan Mora - Bagong Tanyag Elementary School

Isabella Marie Reyes - De La Salle University Integrated School

–Rappler.com