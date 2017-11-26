Pinoy students bag 23 medals at Int’l Math and Science Olympiad in Singapore
This is a press release from Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines.
Young Filipino students won 23 medals at the 14th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad for Primary School (IMSO) held in Singapore from November 20-24.
Now on its 14th year, this year’s IMSO drew 21 countries and was organized by the NUS High School of Math and Science, and Singapore’s Ministry of Education.
Delegation head Dr. Isidro Aguilar, president of the Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines (MTG), said the Philippine team bagged 2 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals in the math division, and 8 silver and 4 bronze medals in science.
Besides Aguilar, others who accompanied the students were math tutor Mikaela Uy and science tutors Jonabel Quintana and Jay Gabata.
This year’s IMSO was participated in by Brunei, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The country’s medalists at IMSO are:
MATHEMATICS
GOLD MEDALIST
- Alvann Walter Paredes Dy - St. Jude Catholic School
- Christopher James Yap - St. John's Institute
SILVER MEDALIST
- Cris Lorraine Dela Cruz - Bolinao Integrated School
- Armea Helena Sien Dimayacyac - Notre Dame of Greater Manila
- Walsh Nico Adrian Letran - St. Jude Catholic School
- John David Magnaye - Holy Rosary Academy of Las Pinas City
- Ambrose James Torreon - Rainbow of Angels Learning Center-Butuan
BRONZE MEDALIST
- Kei Hang Derek Chan - St. Jude Catholic School
- Krystal Lim Tiong Soon - Grace Christian College
- Mayah Christine Lim - Notre Dame of Greater Manila
- Angelene Erika Madrazo - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
SCIENCE
SILVER MEDALIST
- Dillon Keller Chan - UNO High School
- Katrina Isabelle Dela Rama - Integrated Montessori Center-Taguig
- John Florence Dizon - Calamba Elementary School-SSC
- Juan Rafael Landicho - Stonyhurst Southville International School-Batangas
- Jaime Iñigo Rojo - Special Education Center for the Gifted-Kalayaan
- Hans Ethan Ting - Rainbow of Angels Learning Center
- Ziron John Valaquio - SPED Integrated School for Exceptional Children
- Chantal Paige Vargas - Ateneo de Zamboanga University
BRONZE MEDALIST
- Sophia Monique Chan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
- Marie Emmanuelle Martinez - University of the Philippines (UP) Integrated School
- Tristan Mora - Bagong Tanyag Elementary School
- Isabella Marie Reyes - De La Salle University Integrated School
–Rappler.com