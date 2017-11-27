Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed teachers!

Published 2:02 PM, November 27, 2017

This is a press release from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers announced on Monday, November 27 that 21,198 elementary teachers out of 80,509 examinees (26.33%) and 49,626 secondary teachers out of 107,020 examinees (46.37%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers administered last September 24, 2017 in 27 testing centers all over the Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand. It is further announced that of the 21,198 elementary teacher passers, 19,581 are first timers and 1,617 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 41,180 passers are first timers and 8,446 are repeaters.

The Board for Professional Teachers is composed of Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, Chairman; Dr. Paz I. Lucido, Vice Chairman; Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy, Members.

The results of examination with respect to two examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The top ten performing schools in the September 2017 Licensure Examination for Teachers as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the September 2017 Licensure Examination for Teachers are the following:

Let0917.Doc by Rappler on Scribd

Below is the full list of passers:

Elem 0917 by Rappler on Scribd

Sec 0917 by Rappler on Scribd

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be from December 4 to December 8, 2017 for Elementary Level and December 11 to December 22, 2017 for Secondary Level. The requirements for the issuance of Certificate of Registration and Professional Identification Card are the following: 1) Notice of Admission; 2) duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal; 3) two pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete nametag); 4) two sets of documentary stamps; 5) 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should PERSONALLY register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

You may also register at the PRC Service Centers in Robinsons Place Manila, Robinsons Galleria, and in Clark Skills Training Center (formerly Polytechnic College, Clark, Pampanga).

Likewise, the following campuses shall also serve as venues for initial registration from December 4 to December 15, 2017: Arellano University – College of Education in Sampaloc, Manila; University of Santo Tomas – College of Education in España, Manila; Technological Institute of the Philippines – College of Education in Quezon City; Philippine Normal University – College of Education in Manila.



The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com/Press Release