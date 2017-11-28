Quest of Heroes made history fun for millennial barkadas

Published 4:37 PM, November 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines — If you’ve seen the flick Night at the Museum, you’ll know how history, far from being boring, can be quite fascinating.

Mystery Manila presented last month’s Quest of Heroes, a mystery/adventure game which gave players a fun taste of history inside the sprawling Ayala Museum.

In the game, four moons have aligned, spelling destruction for mortals. However, the ancient gods are willing to help if the mortals can finish quests in different realms.

Each group of participants are given maps so they can find the guardians for each realm. These guardians provide the players instructions for each quest.

Each realm — Bundok, Ilog, Bulkan, Gubat — presents different challenges.

These include positioning a laser pointer at 2 mirrors inside a dark “cave” in order to find a word, using small-scale reproductions of important moments in history to decode a lock, searching for specific paintings based on word clues, recreating a symbol from the prehistoric times using planks of wood, and solving a riddle in Baybayin.

During the game, participants got to interact with artifacts from and paintings of various eras and cultures in the Philippines.

As with all of Mystery Manila’s games, the challenge of Quest of Heroes isn’t just having presence of mind and logic. The experience takes a lot of patience. It’s important to know how to delegate tasks so the whole team can spread their efforts on different tasks at the same time.

For some, history is dull. But this game might have just changed the players’ minds.

