1,114 out of 2,093 passed the Customs Broker Licensure Exam this November

Published 5:23 PM, November 28, 2017

This is a press release from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission announced on Tuesday, November 28 that 1,114 out of 2,093 passed the Customs Broker Licensure Examination administered by the Board for Customs Brokers in Manila, Cebu and Davao this November 2017.

The members of the Board for Customs Brokers who gave the licensure examination are Nenette T. Dagondon, Chairman and Rolando L. De Jesus, Member.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examination.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the November 2017 Customs Broker Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Schedule of registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be on December 5 and 6, 2017. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com