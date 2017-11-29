It has come a long way as the premier venue for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions

Published 7:04 AM, November 30, 2017

[Editor's Note: The following is an announcement from SMX]

For large scale trade fairs, exhibits and expos such as WOFEX, bridal fairs, travel sales, Toycon, Cosplays, Manila International Book Fair and Madrid Fusion Manila, SMX Convention Center has been the official venue for all. Large and small events take place year in and year out at the halls and function rooms of SMX Manila and in the other convention centers in Aura, Bacolod and Davao as well as in the 3 trade halls - Megatrade Hall, Cebu Trade Hall and Sky Hall Seaside Cebu.

SMX Convention Center has come a long way as the premier venue for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions and has established its brand as the venue of choice for all types of events because of its strengths and advantages such as:

Strategic location

Accessibility

Hassle-free transportation service

Accredited caterers and partners

Huge halls

Flexible function rooms

Modern meeting rooms

One-stop-service

Highly experienced and well trained service professionals

Customizable event packages

This November, marked SMX Manila’s 10th anniversary. For its 10 years in the industry, there are also 10 equally good reasons to highlight the company’s milestones - Megatrade Halls renovation, SMX Manila’s Meeting Room renovation, 10 year anniversaries of accredited caterers Albergus, Tamayo’s and Via Mare; new caterers: Manila Catering, M Catering and Kitchen City, new SMX properties to rise in SMX Clark in Pampanga and SMX Cebu, Sky Hall Seaside Cebu’s 1st anniversary, SMX Davao’s 5th anniversary and Megatrade Hall’s 25th anniversary, the launch of new and revamped website and of course, SMX Manila’s 10th anniversary.

There is certainly no other way to go for SMX but forward. It will steadily grow to provide service with value to its clients and continue to be a big contributor to the M.I.C.E. industry. – Rappler.com