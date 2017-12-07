2,883 out of 7,537 passed the Agriculturist board exam this November

Published 10:43 PM, December 07, 2017

This is an announcement from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission announced on Thursday, December 7 that 2,883 out of 7,537 passed the Agriculturist Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Agriculture in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last November 2017.

The members of the Board of Agriculture are Dr. Fortunato A. Battad, Chairman; Dr. Nora B. Inciong, Inv. Gonzalo O. Catan, Jr. and Mr. Vicente L. Domingo, Members.

The top performing school in the November 2017 Agriculturist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the November 2017 Agriculturist Licensure Examination are the following:

Agri1117.Doc by Rappler on Scribd

Below is the full list of passers:

Agri1117 Alpha.doc by Rappler on Scribd

From December 27 to December 28, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com