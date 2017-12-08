PRESS RELEASE: Audition and examination of applicants will be conducted at the National Arts Center, Mt. Makiling, Los Baños on Saturday, December 9

MANILA, Philippines – Want to study art for free?

WHAT: A full scholarship in high school with a special curriculum in the arts comes with free tuition, board and lodging (with weekend home leave with the parents or with a designated legal guardian), classes with master teachers, a monthly stipend, plus the chance to represent the school and the country national and international festivals, competitions, and exchange programs. The grant is renewable and every year for four to six consecutive school years upon satisfaction of academic and non-academic requirements.

WHO: Artistically talented children (incoming Grade 7) all over the Philippines; Filipino citizen, not more than 14 years old; willing to study in a boarding school; and determined to pursue college degree/career in Dance, Creative Writing, Architecture, Fine Arts, Music, Theater Arts, Journalism, or any related courses upon graduation from PHSA.

HOW: 1. Fill out the Annual Nationwide Search for Young Arts Scholar (ANSYAS) 2017 Application Form and send to contact details below or submit on the day of audition. 2. Undergo an audition process to determine artistic skills and talent 3. Take an aptitude examination after qualifying in the audition. The auditions will be under the supervision of the audition masters for each of the 5 art endeavors: Dance (Ballet and Folk); Creative Writing; Visual Arts; Music; and Theater Arts. Applicants for dance, music and theater arts must be ready for an audition piece while applicants for creative writing and visual arts must bring their portfolio to the audition.

A portfolio is needed for the Dance and Theater Arts. It must include a curriculum vitae and a recording of at least three performances in MP4 or MOV or FLV formats in a USB. Successful applicants will be notified of their admission in April 2018 through mail.

WHEN AND WHERE: Audition and examination of applicants will be conducted at the National Arts Center, Mt. Makiling, Los Baños (December 9, 2017)

For specific venues in the above locations, please contact: The Annual Nationwide Search for Young Arts Scholars (ANSYAS) Philippine High School for the Arts National Arts Center, Mt. Makiling, Los Baños 4030, Laguna E-mail ad: phsa.ansyas@gmail.com Telephone Nos: 0917-866-3097; 049-576-4100 Telefax: 049-536-5973 Please look for Ms. Josefina Guillen or Shirley de Quiroz or Glenn Francisco – Rappler.com