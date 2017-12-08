762 out of 1,484 passed the theoretical phase of the Dentist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry

Published 5:34 PM, December 08, 2017

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 762 out of 1,484 passed the theoretical phase of the Dentist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in Manila this December 2017.

The members of the Board of Dentistry who gave the licensure examination are

Dr. Roberto M. Tajonera, Officer-In-Charge; Dr. Rannier F. Reyes, Dr. Melinda L. Garcia,

Dr. Gloria M. Bumanlag and Dr. Maria Jona D. Godoy, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

The successful examinees who passed the theoretical phase are advised to pay their practical examination fee of P400 at PRC. Application for practical examination will be on

December 11 - 21, 2017.

