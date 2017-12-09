104 schools worldwide were part of the competition and DLSU COL was the only Philippine school to have made it to the finals

Published 1:43 PM, December 09, 2017

The following is a press release from the De La Salle University College of Law.

De La Salle University College of Law (DLSU COL) was named the Top 3 Highest Ranked Team in the Global Finals of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) International Arbitration Moot competition held in Boston, Massachusetts last November 2 to 5.

104 schools worldwide were part of the competition and DLSU COL was the only Philippine school to have made it to the finals.

The DLSU COL team is made up oralists Julia Pineda and Rob Concepcion, who ranked 2nd and 3rd highest advocates respectively for the competition. Team members also include Michelle Laureta and Kylie Dado.

DLSU COL faculty provided support and instruction for the team. In addition, the students were coached by two international law practitioners Foreign Attorney Dr. Harald Sippel and London Attorney Amanda Lee.



The FDI Arbitration Moot is an annual competition organized by the Center for International Legal Studies in cooperation with the following founding institutions: Suffolk University Law School, Boston, Massachusetts (FDI 2017 Host School); Pepperdine University Law School Malibu, California; Centre of European Law, King's College London; and the German Institution of Arbitration (DIS), Frankfurt/Cologne, Germany. - Rappler.com/Press Release