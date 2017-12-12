Congratulations! 5,875 out of 12,869 passed the latest examination

Published 11:57 PM, December 12, 2017





The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 5,875 out of 12,869 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last November 2017.

The members of the Board of Nursing who gave the licensure examination are

Glenda S. Arquiza, Chairman; Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Gloria B. Arcos, Carfredda P. Dumlao, Florence C. Cawaon and Cora A. Añonuevo, Members.

Pursuant to Section 16, of Republic Act No. 9173, “all successful candidates in the examination shall be required to take an oath of professional before the Board or any government official authorized to administer oaths prior to entering upon the nursing practice”.

From January 3 to January 9, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only),

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.