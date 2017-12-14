The nomination process for the 2018 Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights Defenders at Risk is now open

Published 5:53 PM, December 14, 2017

This is a press release from Front Line Defenders.

Manila, Philippines – Front Line Defenders is accepting nominations for the 2018 Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights Defenders at Risk.

The annual Front Line Defenders Award was established in 2005 to honor the work of a human rights defender who, through non-violent work, is courageously making an outstanding contribution to the promotion and protection of the human rights of others, often at great personal risk to themselves.

The Award seeks to focus international attention on the human rights defender's work, thus contributing to the recipient’s personal security.

If you would like to nominate a human rights defender for the 2018 Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights Defenders at Risk, please follow this link: 2018 Front Line Defenders Award - Secure Online Nomination Form

Please note that the nomination process will remain open until midnight (12am GMT) on Friday, 19th January 2018.

Nominations can be submitted in English, French, Spanish, Russian, and Arabic via the Front Line Defenders website. – Rappler.com