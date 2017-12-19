PRESS RELEASE: 841 out of 2,230 passed the Real Estate Broker Licensure Examination this December 2017

Published 6:31 PM, December 19, 2017

This is a press release from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, December 19 that 841 out of 2,230 passed the Real Estate Broker Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Real Estate Service in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian and Tuguegarao this December 2017.

The members of the Board of Real Estate Service who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Eduardo G. Ong, Chairman; Florencio C. Diño II and Rafael M. Fajardo, Members.

The results were released in two working days after the said examination.

Below is the full list of passers:

Reb1217 Alpha.doc by Rappler on Scribd

From January 3 to January 9, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps, 1 piece short brown envelope and submission of Original Surety Bond, minimum amount of which is P 20,000.00, with the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)/Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) as Obligee. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com