PRESS RELEASE: All government workers in the career and non-career service including appointive barangay may be nominated

Published 5:36 PM, December 20, 2017

This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission

MANILA, Philippines – Do you know someone who works in government who deserves to receive an award for exemplary service?

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announces that nominations to the 2018 Search for Outstanding Government workers may now be submitted to the CSC’s provincial and regional offices. The annual Search forms part of CSC’s Honor Awards Program (HAP) and the awards to be given out are the highest and most coveted recognition given by the government to individuals or group of individuals who have excelled or shown outmost dedication and commitment in public service.

All government workers in the career and non-career service including appointive barangay may be nominated. Employees who are under job order or contract of service are excluded from the coverage of the program.

The three award categories under the Search are the Presidential Lingkod Bayan, Outstanding Public Officials and Employees or the Dangal ng Bayan and CSC Pagasa.

The Presidential Lingkod Bayan is conferred to an individual or group for exceptional or extraordinary contributions that had nationwide impact. This year’s roster of awardees include the Mango Weevil Research Team composed of individuals from the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute and Department of Agriculture. The team was cited for developing a treatment protocol to fight the dreaded mango pulp weevil (MPW) helping more than 2.5 million Filipino mango farmers.

Previous recipients of the Presidential Lingkod Bayan include the late Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jesse M. Robredo, former Batangas City Governor Vilma Santos-Recto, and former University of the Philippines President Alfredo E. Pascual and the Olongapo City Disaster Risk-Reduction Management Office.

The Outstanding Public Officials and Employees or the Dangal ng Bayan Award is conferred to an individual for performance of extraordinary act or public service and consistent demonstration of exemplary ethical behavior on the basis of adherence to the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. 2017 Dangal ng Bayan awardee, Teacher 1 Ryan H. Homan from Donsol, Sorsogon jumpstarted an education revival in the town as he singlehandedly worked for the re-opening of an elementary school which has been closed for ten years.

Notable Dangal ng Bayan awardees in the past include Governor Edgardo M. Chatto of Bohol, Dr. Eleanor Javonillo of Antipolo City, State Auditor Concepcion M. Guanzon of the Commission on Audit Region 10 and Professor Pablo U. Amascual III of the Leyte Normal University.

The CSC Pagasa Award is given to an individual or group of individuals for outstanding contributions that directly benefit more than one department of the government. One group awardee in 2017 initiated a program to make the iron-fortified rice available, affordable and accessible in Compostela Valley. The efforts of the COMVAL iRICE Team significantly improved the nutritional status of wasted and severely wasted children in the region. The results showed that 43.83% of undernourished children are now classified as normal in terms of nutritional status.

Some of the past CSC Pagasa awardees were Mayor Jose M. Ricafrente Jr. of the Municipality of Rosario in Cavite, Antipolo City Assessor’s Office, and Albay Public Safety & Emergency Management Office.

For more details on the 2018 Search, contact the HAP Secretariat at telephone numbers (02)931-7993, (02) 932-0381 and hotline (02) 932-011, TextCSC 0917-839-8272 or email hapsecretariat@yahoo.com hapsecretariat@gmail.com. – Rappler.com