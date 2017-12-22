This is a press release from DSWD.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is calling for volunteers to repack relief goods at the National Resource Operations Center (NROC) in Chapel Road, Pasay City. The Department will be needing 500 volunteers a day from 8 AM to 8 PM to repack goods to be distributed to families affected by Marawi siege, Tropical Depression ‘Urduja,’ and now Tropical Storm ‘Vinta.’

Interested groups and individuals may coordinate with Ms. Sophia Mendiola for scheduling at landline number 553-9864 and at mobile number 09307669595.

Meanwhile, the DSWD, through its Field Offices (FOs), is monitoring the condition of families in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and CARAGA who evacuated to safety due to Tropical Storm ‘Vinta.’

As of 3:00 PM today, the DSWD-Disaster Response Assistance and Management Bureau (DReAMB) reported that the tropical storm has displaced a total of 8,246 families or 34,871 individuals in 131 barangays in Regions X, XI, and CARAGA.

Of this number, 7,859 families or 32,858 persons are currently staying inside 151 evacuation centers, the bulk of which is located in the CARAGA Region in the provinces of Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur. Some 35 families or 161 persons have evacuated to their relatives’ and friends’ houses.

The number of affected families is expected to increase, as evacuation is still ongoing in the affected regions.

In Misamis Oriental Province, the provincial government is implementing the preventive evacuation of residents living in flood-prone villages in the towns of Jasaan, Lagonlong, Claveria, and Binuangan. There is also an ongoing evacuation of families living near Cagayan de Oro River and other low-lying and identified flood-prone areas.