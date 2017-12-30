A deserving Filipino student will be chosen to attend free of charge Reach Labs' 2-month entrepreneurship program, which includes a trip to Silicon Valley

Published 9:31 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Education and travel program Reach Labs is searching for a deserving Filipino student who would attend its flagship program free of charge through its Silicon Valley Scholarship.

The scholarship covers the two-month entrepreneurship program that begins in Manila and ends in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The scholarship's full coverage is as follows:

Full program fee

Complete program and educational materials

Materials for 14-day Founder Bootcamp

Housing for 8-days in Silicon Valley

Workshop and speaker fees (for both Manila and Silicon Valley)

Company tours and visits in Silicon Valley

Visits to co-working spaces in Silicon Valley

Start-up events and panels in Silicon Valley

Select mixers, dinners, and networking events in Silicon Valley

Travel insurance

The Manila component involves working with a Filipino startup and joining an entrepreneurship boot camp starting in May 2018.

The Silicon Valley component involves traveling to the San Francisco Bay Area in July 2018 to connect and learn from entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley. Participants will also attend workshops, events, and company tours in the Bay Area.

"Innovation-driven entrepreneurship is one of the key factors for economic growth. But one of the things lacking in the Philippine educational system today is the opportunity for students to travel, connect, and learn from entrepreneurs in the startup capital of the world, Silicon Valley," says Jordana Valencia, Executive Director of Reach Labs. "This program gives them the opportunity to do so."

Valencia is a graduate of Harvard Business School and was formerly the managing director of the Launch Entrepreneurship Program of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

"Silicon Valley is the home of the world's largest global technology companies such as Facebook, Google, and Apple. Nothing beats learning from people in these companies," added Oliver Segovia, a Facebook executive and a program advisor for Reach Labs.

Student applicants should first apply and be accepted into the program. Additional requirements should be satisfied:

Complete all application materials and submit by January 16, 2018

At least 18 years old by the start of the program (by May 14, 2018)

Currently a college student enrolled in a university based in the Philippines

Once accepted into the program, the scholarship recipient will be chosen based on the following criteria:

Exceptional leadership skills

Strong passion for entrepreneurship

Exemplary teamwork and interpersonal skills

Unique creativity and innovation

Strong commitment and determination

The panel who will select the scholar will include educators and entrepreneurs from Harvard Business School, Columbia University, MIT, Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, and the University of the Philippines.

More details can be found in the scholarship page of the Reach Labs website. – Rappler.com