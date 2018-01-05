Results are posted at the Blue Eagle Gym Friday night, and will be available online Saturday

Published 8:46 PM, January 05, 2018

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University released on Friday night, January 5, the results of entrance examinations it administered in 2017.

First posted at the Blue Eagle Gym Friday evening were those who qualified as Ateneo Freshman Merit Scholars and San Ignacio de Loyola Merit Scholars.

The Facebook page of the Athens Tutorial and Review Center posted Friday night an album of photos of the results pages taken at the Ateneo gym.

The Athens college review program is handled by Bryan Lao, himself a topscorer of the ACET. Athens said over 90 of its students of pass in at least one of the top 4 universities in Metro Manila.

The complete list of the accepted applicants was also scheduled for posting at the Blue Eagle Gym Friday evening.

The results of the Ateneo College Entrance Test (ACET) will be available online starting 11:30 am on Saturday, January 6. – Rappler.com