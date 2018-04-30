The UP College Admission Test results are out!

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) System released on Monday, April 30, the results of the 2018 UP College Admission Test (UPCAT).

UPCAT results are now posted at the Office of Admissions. Check out https://t.co/derrjW7NaL later for the full list. Congratulations to all the new Iskolar ng Bayan! pic.twitter.com/Aj81Jnqvjj — UP System (@upsystem) April 30, 2018

Some 80,000 examinees took the UPCAT, according to the university.

View the results in the UPCAT website here. You may also check it in the mirror site. – Rappler.com