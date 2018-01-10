Congratulations to all the passers!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 762 out of 1,484 passed the December 2017 Dentist Licensure Examination (Written Phase) and 763 out of 769 passed the Dentist Licensure Examination (Practical Phase) given by the Board of Dentistry in Manila this January 2018.

The members of the Board of Dentistry who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Roberto M. Tajonera, Officer-In- Charge; Dr. Rannier F. Reyes, Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Dr. Gloria M. Bumanlag and Dr. Maria Jona D. Godoy, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

From January 16 to January 19, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal,

Notice of admission (for identification only),

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag),

2 sets of documentary stamps,

1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster ofRegistered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the

said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com/Press Release