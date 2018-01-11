Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership will hold a music festival and advocacy fair at the UP Diliman Sunken Garden on January 26

Published 12:23 PM, January 11, 2018

This is a press release from Kaya Natin!

Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership kicks off the year with GenWe: Ultimatum – an all-night music festival and advocacy fair forwarding human rights at the University of the Philippines Diliman Sunken Garden on January 26.

GenWe – short for Generation WE – is the coming together of the rebel spirits of the generations X, Y, Z. From the titos and titas, to the millennials, everyone is invited to celebrate human rights and freedom as we celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Autotelic, Spongecola, Ebe Dancel, Noel Cabangon, Truefaith, Sinosikat, The Sun Manager, Runway Crimes, Lions & Acrobats, Over October, Equals, Jana Garcia, and Jen Rogers are some of the performers at the event.

Youth-led advocacy organizations YFACT PH, AIESEC Philippines, and Youth for Mental Health Coalition will also participate in the advocacy fair with various activities to promote human rights and their own advocacies.

GenWe calls for an ultimatum in 2018 to choose truth over lies, life over death, and unity over the divide, with a genuine heart for good music, good company, and a good cause. – Rappler.com