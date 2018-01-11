Please report suspicious emails or messages to desk@rappler.com

Published 3:49 PM, January 11, 2018

It came to our attention that a certain Maricia Sunga contacted the Office of the Vice President, pretending to be Rappler's news editor.

Be advised that no one by that name is employed by or in any way connected to Rappler. Get to know the team behind Rappler here.

Sunga's email was also littered with grammatical errors and even provided a mobile number that was missing one digit.

If you receive similar emails or messages which you suspect may be fake, please report to desk@rappler.com. Thank you for your vigilance. – Rappler.com