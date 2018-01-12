Deadline for acceptance of nominations is on 31 January 2018 at 6pm

Published 2:24 PM, January 12, 2018

The following is a press release from the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines is now accepting nominations for the prestigious triennial visual art award program, the CCP Thirteen Artists Awards (TAA). Art organizations, heads of art schools/programs, museum and gallery curators and directors, art critics, and past Thirteen Artists Awardees may submit a maximum of three nominations each. Deadline for acceptance of nominations is on 31 January 2018 at 6pm.

Nominated artists must possess a series of eligibility requirements including: a body of work characterized by artistic integrity, innovativeness, and forcefulness of ideas; responsiveness to contemporary realities; evidence of sustained artistic activity for the past three years; engagement with contemporary visual art forms; Filipino citizenship; and being born after 1978.

The TAA began as a curatorial project of the CCP Museum in 1970. In 2009, the CCP TAA was established as a triennial event. What has characterized the work of the awardees, then and now, is a fresh visual language, innovative solutions to artistic problems, and sustained creative output.

Guidelines for nominating and official nomination forms are available at the CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division office, 4th floor CCP Main Theater Building, or may be downloaded from the CCP website: www.culturalcenter.gov.ph. For more information, contact the CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division at (632) 832-1125 loc. 1504/1505 and (632) 832-3702, mobile (0917) 6033809, email ccp.exhibits@gmail.com. - Rappler.com/Press Release