13,025 out of 36,516 passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination in December 2017

Published 5:36 PM, January 12, 2018

This is an announcement from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission announced on Friday, January 12 that 13,025 out of 36,516 passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Criminology in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Cotabato, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Occidental Mindoro, Pagadian, Palawan, Pangasinan, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last December 2017. The results of examination with respect to 8 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The members of the Board of Criminology who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Ramil G. Gabao, Chairman; Hon. George O. Fernandez and Hon. Ruben A. Sta. Teresa, Members.

The results were released in 21 working days from the last day of examination.

The top performing schools in the December 2017 Criminologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the December 2017 Criminologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Crim1217 Alpha.doc by Rappler on Scribd

From January 23 to February 9, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com