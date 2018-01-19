All nominations should be coursed through the Philippine Embassy or Consulate with jurisdiction in the country/area

Published 10:31 AM, January 19, 2018

The following is a press release from the Commission on Filipinos Overseas.

The Commission on Filipinos Overseas is pleased to inform the public that nominations are now open for the Year 2018 Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations Overseas.

The Presidential Awards is a biennial search to honor and recognize overseas Filipinos and other individuals or organizations which contribute to Philippine development initiatives, or promote the interests of overseas Filipino communities. The awards are also given to overseas Filipinos who have exceptionally distinguished themselves in their work or profession, and have thereby brought pride to the Filipino nation. A distinct category in the awards is also reserved for foreign individuals or organizations for their exceptional contribution to the Philippines and for advancing the cause of overseas Filipino communities. Since its inception in 1991, the awards have already been bestowed upon 460 Filipino individuals and organization overseas from 51 countries and territories.

The Presidential Awards highlight the time-honored Filipino values of PAKIPAGKAPWA, PAGTUTULUNGAN and PAGKAKAISA. The four (4) award categories are:

1. Lingkod sa Kapwa Pilipino (LINKAPIL) Award - for overseas Filipino associations or individuals with exceptional or significant contributions to Philippine reconstruction, progress and development

2. Kaanib ng Bayan Award - for foreign individuals or organizations with exceptional or significant contributions to Philippine reconstruction, progress and development, &/or have significantly benefited a sector or community in the Philippines, or advanced the cause of overseas Filipino communities

3. Banaag Award - for overseas Filipino individuals or organizations for their contributions in advancing the cause of &/or have significantly benefited overseas Filipino communities or sectors

4. Pamana ng Pilipino Award - for overseas Filipinos who have demonstrated the talent and industry of the Filipino and brought honor and recognition to the country through excellence and distinction in the pursuit of their work or profession.

For rules on filing of nomination, downloadable nomination forms, requirements, guide to filling up the nomination and other information about the awards, you may visit www.presidentialawards.cfo.gov.ph.

All nominations should be coursed through the Philippine Embassy or Consulate with jurisdiction in the country/area. Afterwards, it must be submitted to the Awards Secretariat not later than 31 May 2018 through:

