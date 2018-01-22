Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed Sanitary engineers

Published 6:58 PM, January 22, 2018

This is a press release from the PRC.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 50 out of 96 passed the Sanitary Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Sanitary Engineering in Manila this January 2018.

The members of the Board of Sanitary Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Corazon De los Reyes-Romero, Chairman; Engr. Alfredo B. Espino and Engr. Florimond M. Lara, Members.

The results were released in two working days from the last day of examination.

The top performing schools in the January 2018 Sanitary Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees in the January 2018 Sanitary Engineer Licensure Examination who garnered the two (2) highest places are:

Below is the full list of passers:

January 2018 Sanitary Engineer by Rappler on Scribd

From January 25 to January 26, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com