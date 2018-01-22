You are cordially invited to Cafe by the Ruins Dua's first exhibit of 2018

Published 10:39 PM, January 22, 2018

This is a press release from Cafe by the Ruins.

MANILA, Philippines – You are cordially invited to Cafe by the Ruins Dua's first exhibit of 2018.

Lutu Lutuan sa Dua

January 29, 2018

5:00 PM

Upper Session Rd. Extension Baguio City Philippines.

A solo exhibit of amazing and adorable paintings by Kora Dandan Albano:

Kora Dandan Albano is an illustrator and children's book author based in Baguio City.

Kora holds a bachelor's degree in Painting from the U.P. College of Fine Arts in Diliman. She is a member of Ang Ilustrador ng Kabataan (Ang InK), the only local organization of Filipino illustrators for children.

Kora has illustrated a total of 46 children’s books for various local and international publishers including All About the Philippines (Tuttle, 2015), which won a gold in the Moonbeam Children's Book Awards 2016 in the United States.

Her illustrations for Ang Alamat ng Ampalaya (Adarna, 1995), Pilandok (Adarna, 1994) and Carancal (Lampara, 2003) were named three of the 25 Best-Loved Children's Book Characters for the past 25 years by the Philippine Board on Books for Young People in 2008. Her upcoming book Kung May Dinosaur sa Kamalig ni Lolo (Adrana, 2018) is coming out next month.

Lutu-lutuan sa Dua is inspired by Kora's own love for cooking. As a stay-at-home mom, Kora prepares her family's food almost everyday. When in the mood she can whip up some really good hummus or bake a yummy Medovik cake. However it is during the holidays that she gets to cook her local specialties – halayang ube and suman sa latik.

See you there! – Rappler.com