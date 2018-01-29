Candice Renee Beatrice Solidarios edges out other contestants to become champion in the Grand Master category of the 12th Philippine Sudoku Super Challenge

Published 9:26 AM, January 29, 2018

This is a press release from Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines.

A student of the University of the Philippines (UP) Rural High School in Bay, Laguna won as the country’s sudoku grand master for the third consecutive year in the 12th Philippine Sudoku Super Challenge (PSSC) national finals held at SM City North EDSA Skydome on January 27.

Candice Renee Beatrice Solidarios, 17, edged out other contestants to be crowned champion in the Grand Master category of the PSSC organized by the Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines (MTG) in cooperation with SM City North EDSA.

To prepare for the contest, Solidarios, who won P60,000 and other gift items for her feat, said, “I practiced by solving sudoku puzzles every day.”

Solidarios will be elevated to the PSSC’s Hall of Fame for winning as champion 3 times in the category.

Besides her, others who won in the Grand Master category were: Errol John Suarez of University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi, first runner-up, P40,000; Alec Pius Machacon of AXA, second runner-up, P20,000; Ralph Joshua Sarrosa, third runner-up; and Sed Anderson Holaysan of Lexmark, fourth runner-up.

Winning as champion and P50,000 in the Wizard category for high school students is 16-year-old Jonathan Conrad Yu, Grade 10 student of Philippine Christian Gospel School in Cebu City.

“I’m happy,” said Yu about his triumph. He won second place in the same category last year.

Yu was followed by Kirsten Dominique Chan of Bayanihan Institute who won first runner-up and P30,000; John Joseph Gabata of Dr. Yanga’s Colleges, second runner-up, P20,000; Jan Vincent Simbol of De La Salle University Integrated School, third runner-up; and Marc Kendrick Lim of Parada National High School, fourth runner-up.

On the other hand, Louisa Jean Cabugao of Akle Elementary School in Bulacan won as champion and took home P20,000 in the Whiz Kid category for elementary students. Other winners are Angela Mae Gabriel of Sabang Elementary School, first runner-up, P10,000; Hailey Leanne Chu of Hua Siong College of Iloilo, second runner-up, P5,000; Matthew Kenzie Rasines of Philippine Christian Gospel School, third runner-up; and Jether Baroman of Tambo Central School, fourth runner-up.

The winners were awarded by SM City North EDSA assistant mall manager Noel Bacarro, Sharp Calculators brand marketing assistant John Christopher Domingo, and Myrna Agtarap and Robert Degolacion of MTG.

Before the national finals, the PSSC regional elimination rounds were held at selected SM Supermalls around the country last October and November.

According to MTG chief operating officer Dr. Simon Chua, this year’s winners will represent the country in different international sudoku competitions. The PSSC has produced Filipino champions in Asian sudoku competitions. – Rappler.com/Press Release