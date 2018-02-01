Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed architects!

Published 7:12 PM, February 01, 2018

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,126 out of 1,955 passed the Architect Licensure Examination (ALE) given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac and board member, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente. The examination was heldin Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Legazpi last January 26 and 28, 2018.

The results were released in four (4) working days after the last day of examination.

From February 8 to February 15, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps, 1 piece short brown envelope and proof of membership issued by the Accredited Integrated Professional Organization. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the mass oathtaking of the successful examinees in the said licensure examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Arch0118 Pos by Rappler on Scribd

Arch0118 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

PME0118 by Rappler on Scribd