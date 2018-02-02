PRESS RELEASE: From February 28 to March 2, ASEANnale 2018 will bring together academics, experts, filmmakers, multimedia artists, and scholars, who will celebrate the unique ASEAN perspectives and narratives

Published 9:14 PM, February 02, 2018

This is a press release from the ASEANnale organizing team

MANILA, Philippines – The ASEANnale 2018 with the theme “Capturing the Spirit of ASEAN in the Digital Times,” brings together ASEAN academics, experts, filmmakers, multimedia artists, and scholars, who will celebrate the unique ASEAN perspectives and narratives during the 1st Film and Multimedia Competition and Exhibition, the 2nd International Symposium on ASEAN Studies, and the ASEANnale Distinguished Award for Higher Education on February 28 to March 2, 2018 at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City.

“ASEANnale 2018 is a festival of ideas in multi-modal and multi-textual spaces,” exclaims Dr. Grace J. Alfonso, ASEANnale 2018 Organizing Committee Chair. ASEANnale 2018 is envisioned to be the space for the sharing of voices, collaboration and networking of ASEAN higher education students and faculty. It will encourage cultural and academic dialogue grounded on the concept of students and faculty as co-creators of knowledge and works.

The three-day conference will showcase select creative and research works of Higher Education Students and Faculty from the 10 ASEAN countries to promote the community of scholars on ASEAN through Film and Multimedia, Poster Exhibition, Paper Presentation, and International Symposium on three sub-themes shared and addressed by numerous parties in the region: Diaspora, Disasters, and Democracy.

Deadline for submission of entries for the 1st Film and Multimedia Competition and Exhibition, abstracts to the 2nd International Symposium on ASEAN Studies, and nominations to the ASEANnale Distinguished Award for Higher Education has been extended to February 9, 2018 (Friday) at 5pm Manila Time.

#ASEANnale2018 is a project of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the University of the Philippines Open University, U.P. Diliman Asian Center, the College of Mass Communication U.P. Diliman, TVUP, University of the Philippines System in collaboration with the U.P. Open University Foundation Inc., and the Philippines Communication Society (PCS).

For more info and downloadable forms, visit aseannale.upou.edu.ph or fb.com/aseannale2018. – Rappler.com