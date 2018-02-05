The Julian Cruz Balmaseda Prize is accepting theses and dissertations written in the Filipino language across disciplines until October 6, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A dissertation tackling the contribution of Thomasian philosophers to Filipino philosopy was hailed as the best disertation on Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino’s (KWF) prestigious Julian Cruz Balmaseda contest.

Dr. Emmanuel C. De Leon, a professor of the University of Santo Tomas, and his dissertation, Ang Intelektuwal na Pamana ng mga Pangunahing Tomasinong Pilosopo sa Kasaysayan ng Pamimilosopiyang Filipino: Quito, Mercado, Hornedo, Timbreza, Abulan, at Co was given one of the KWF’s highest honor.

His dissertation was praised for its “study and research in promoting an intellectual type of Filipino language that considers Filipino depths and identity.” Eulalio R. Guieb III, Michael Charleston Chua, and Dr. Ma. Crisanta N. Flores served as judges for this year’s contest.

De Leon will receive Php100,000 and the option to be published by KWF under its Aklat ng Bayan (Books of the Nation). Past winners that have been published include Dr. Marlon S. Delupio’s Sakdal: Kasaysayang Pangkalinangan ng Isang Kilusang Panlipunan 1930-1938 and Roman R. Sarmiento Jr. II’s Kalamidad sa Panahon ng Japon, 1943-1945 which was launched at the awarding ceremony.

The Julian Cruz Balmaseda Prize, now on its fifth year, is accepting theses and dissertations written in the Filipino language across disciplines. It is part of KWF’s ongoing campaign in the intellectualization of the national language.

Deadline for entries is on October 6, 2018. For more details, call 736-2519 or visit kwf.gov.ph. – Rappler.com