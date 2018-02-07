Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed physical and occupation therapists!

Published 5:08 PM, February 07, 2018

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 588 out of 1,017 passed the Physical Therapist Licensure Examination and 139 out of 212 passed the Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in the cities of Manila and Cebu this February 2018.

The members of the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy who gave the licensure examinations are Pollyana G. Escano, Chairman; Raul G. Agustin,

Bernadette M. Reyes, Delia R. Pabalan and Rolland Lyle D. Duque, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examinations.

From February 12 to February 23, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Ptot0218 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Ptot0218 Pos by Rappler on Scribd

- Rappler.com/Press Release