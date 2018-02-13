Southeast Asia correspondent Natashya Gutierrez is one of 12 who are chosen for the '2018 Asia Foundation Development Fellows: Emerging Leadership for Asia’s Future' program

Published 5:36 PM, February 13, 2018

the 2018 Asia Foundation Development Fellows: Emerging Leadership for Asia’s Future program.

Gutierrez reports on regional issues in Southeast Asia, with particular passion for women's rights. She also previously served as Rappler Indonesia's bureau chief.

The 12 fellows were chosen this year from over 1,100 applicants, all under 40 years of age. They come from Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. Gutierrez is the only 2018 fellow from the Philippines. (Read about the other Development Fellows here)

The chosen fellows, who represent 11 Asian countries and a wide range of disciplines, "are emerging leaders in their fields, bringing to the leadership program bold, innovative thinking and a deep commitment to addressing Asia’s most complex issues."

"Across the region, a new generation of reform-minded individuals are creating positive impact, drawing from their experiences locally and globally. The 2018 Development Fellows are an accomplished group of emerging leaders from diverse cultures, country contexts, and work environments, including government, law, NGO and civil society, finance, CSR, social enterprise, and the media," said the Asia Foundation announcement.

"They are changemakers working on the frontlines to make all communities across Asia more inclusive and equitable."

The program, now on its 5th year, is a year-long fellowship, which includes two weeks in Asia and another two weeks in the United States. In April, fellows will take part in a leadership development workshop in Korea, before heading to Sri Lanka to engage with various development practitioners. They will end in Singapore for the first Asia Foundation Development Fellows Alumni gathering.

In September, the fellows will visit San Francisco and Washington DC for a leadership dialogue and exchange.

A flexible professional development award of US$5,000 will also be provided to each fellow to use throughout the fellowship year.

“Our Development Fellows are entrepreneurial, creative, and willing to take risks. These are individuals with the unique combination of leadership skills, depth of substantive knowledge, and technical expertise that empowers them to solve problems in their respective societies and across Asia,” said Asia Foundation president David Arnold.

The Asia Foundation is a nonprofit international development organization committed to improving lives across a dynamic and developing Asia. Informed by 6 decades of experience and deep local expertise, its work across the region addresses 5 overarching goals: strengthen governance, empower women, expand economic opportunity, increase environmental resilience, and promote regional cooperation. – Rappler.com