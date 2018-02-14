WWF’s Earth Hour is the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment

Published 7:04 PM, February 14, 2018

The following is a press release from the World Wildlife Fund-Philippines.

WWF’s Earth Hour is the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment.

Starting as a symbolic lights out event in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to engage individuals, business and organizations in over 7,000 cities and more than 170 countries and territories during the hour and beyond.

The Earth Hour 2018 will be celebrated on Saturday, 24 March 2018 between 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (actual switch-off is from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.) at the CCP Grounds, Pasay City. A large focus of Earth Hour Philippines 2018 will be focusing on #Connect2Earth, the new WWF global campaign that aims to connect with the hundreds of millions and to different organizations to spark conversations on biodiversity.

In 2018, Earth Hour will focus on shining a light on various climate actions that individuals, communities, businesses and countries can take such as a transition to renewables, promoting sustainable food and agriculture, adopting climate-friendly legislation and business practices, supporting conservation projects and raising awareness on climate issues in schools and amongst the public. - Rappler.com/Press Release