Published 11:43 PM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Cathedral, seat of the Archdiocese of Manila, is set to host the relics of Saint Therese of the Child Jesus overnight starting Sunday, February 18.

Father Reginald Malicdem, rector of the Manila Cathedral, will say a welcome Mass at 6 pm on Sunday as the saint's relics visit the church.

Those joining the Mass "will be given a rose and a copy of the novena booklet of St Therese," said an announcement on the Manila Cathedral's Facebook page.

An overnight veneration of the relics will happen after the Mass.

"The Manila Cathedral will be open all night until the following day for those who may want to pray and keep vigil in the presence of the Little Flower," another announcement on the cathedral's Facebook page said.

On Monday, February 19, there will also be Masses at 7:30 am and 12:10 pm, ahead of the relics' departure.

The pilgrim relics of Saint Therese will visit other churches in Manila throughout the week.

Saint Therese is one of the most popular figures in the Catholic Church. Catholics honor saints to imitate their lives on earth and to seek their prayers for special intentions. – Rappler.com