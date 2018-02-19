798 out of 3,141 passed the Master Plumber Licensure Exam this February 2018

Published 7:15 PM, February 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday, February 19 that 429 out of 1,064 passed the Master Plumber Licensure Examination given by the Board for Master Plumbers in Manila, Baguio and Iloilo this February 2018.

The members of the Board for Master Plumbers who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Valentino M. Mangila, Chairman; Engr. Pedrito D. Camilet, Jr. and Arch. Prospero A. Abellano, Members.

The results were released in two working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing schools in the February 2018 Master Plumber Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the 5 highest places in the February 2018 Master Plumber Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

From February 22 to March 9, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com