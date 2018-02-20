The event aims to inspire advertising and marketing practitioners from all over the country to adopt new paradigms in coming up with innovative creative solutions

Published 4:40 PM, February 20, 2018

[Editor's note: The following is a press release from Ad Summit Pilipinas]

MANILA, Philippines – The biggest advertising and marketing event of the year is fast coming!

Ad Summit Pilipinas 2018 is definitely jam-packed with ROI, as it announces its latest batch of speakers who will grace the event.

Themed "DIY Your ROI," this year's Ad Summit, which will be held from March 7-10 at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center, takes a closer look at the various impacts of one's creative work, and urges the creatives to take a look at how advertising and marketing can be used to create not only financial, but social impact as well.

Lionel Carreon, who will be delivering a talk on "Return on Identity," has over 22 years of experience in advertising, from San Francisco-based Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and AKQA San Francisco, Deutsh Los Angeles, to his current job as Global Director, Creative Recruiting at R/GA.

Francis Flores, who will talk about how to make a "Return on Intuition," has held various leadership positions across a variety of brands, his current role being the Global Brand Chief Marketing Officer for Jollibee Foods Corporation.

Mara Binudin Lecocq, who talks on "Return on Inclusion," has worked for agencies AKQA, 72andSunny, Tribal DDB, and BETC, with her latest achievement being her founding Secret Code New York.

Talking on "Return on Impact" is Girish Menon, who has worked with WPP in several countries, and who is currently aiming to make digital service suite [m]PLATFORM operate in a relevant and accessible way for the APAC region.

Katryna Mojica, who discusses "Return on Initiative," has worked with Ogilvy and Mather since the 90s, holding leadership positions since 2006 up to her current stint as Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy and Mather Hong Kong, a position she was appointed to in 2017.

With a talk "Return on Inspiration," Josy Paul is the brain behind agencies such as David and BBDO India, and currently holds the position of Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of BBDO India.

Anselmo Ramos, with "Return on Ideas," is a Co-Founder, and currently the Chief Creative Officer of DAVID Miami, who has also held positions in Y&R, Lowe, and Ogilvy.

Of this list, Norman Agatep, Ad Summit Pilipinas 2018 overall chair, said, “The Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of the Philippines worked hard to bring together yet another amazing roster of local and international speakers to bring home the point of DIY Your ROI.”

Aside from the talks and other activities, Ad Summit Pilipinas will again be home to the Creative Guild's Kidlat Awards, which is intended to institutionalize "Kidlat" as the country's most prestigious creative advertising competition.

Interested participants may contact the 4A’s secretariat at 813-4397 or 893-1205, or e-mail 4asp@pldtdsl.net. Registration may also be done through www.adsummit.ph.

For more information, visit www.adsummit.ph, follow www.facebook.com/AdSummitPH, www.twitter.com/ADSummitPH, www.instagram.com/adsummitpilipinas, and AdSummitPH on Viber Public Group. – Rappler.com