Published 7:35 PM, February 20, 2018

This is a press release from the UP College of Mass Communication.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Ambassador to ASEAN Elizabeth Buensuceso and ASEAN Foundation Chair Elaine Tan headline the ASEANnale 2018: “Capturing the Spirit of ASEAN in the Digital Times” to be held from February 28 to March 2 at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City.

ASEANnale 2018, with the sub-themes Diaspora, Disasters, and Democracy, brings together ASEAN academics, experts, filmmakers, multimedia artists, and scholars who will celebrate the unique ASEAN perspectives and narratives during the 1st Film and Multimedia Competition and Exhibition, the 2nd International Symposium on ASEAN Studies, and the ASEANnale Distinguished Award for Higher Education.

Award Categories include:

Best Narrative Film

Best Documentary Film

Best Animation Film

Best Experimental Film

Best Public Service Announcement

Best Virtual Reality Multimedia

Best Interactive Multimedia

Best Multimedia for eLearning

Best Paper

Best Academic Poster

Best Panel

Best Film

Best Multimedia

Special Jury Award

“ASEANnale is a platform for cultural dialogue as a partner in national progress & nation-building,” explains Dr. Grace J. Alfonso, ASEANnale 2018 Organizing Committee Chair. It aims to promote cultural understanding through meaningful exchange of ideas in order to have greater appreciation of each other, and in the process, gives greater consciousness of our identity as a nation, and as a citizen of ASEAN.

Confirmed experts from the ASEAN region include: Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Hoai Phoung (Vietnam National University of Hanoi), Dato' Dr Rashidah Shuib (Universiti Sains Malaysia), Suthipand Chirathivat (Chulalongkorn University Thailand), and Dr. Brenda S.A. Yeoh (National University of Singapore).

#ASEANnale2018 is a project of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the University of the Philippines Open University, U.P. Diliman Asian Center, the College of Mass Communication of U.P. Diliman, TVUP, University of the Philippines System in collaboration with the U.P. Open University Foundation Inc., and the Philippines Communication Society (PCS).

For more info and downloadable forms, visit our official website aseannale.upou.edu.ph or visit us on our Facebook page at fb.com/aseannale2018. – Rappler.com