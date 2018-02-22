Are you into books, beats, and booze? Check out this event happening on February 28!

Published 3:11 PM, February 22, 2018

[Editor's note: The following is a press release from Warehouse Eight]

MANILA, Philippines — A collaboration between co-working space Warehouse Eight and Kwago book bar, Before Midnight is a close-knit monthly gathering of people who love music, art, and literature.

It's opening on February 28, 2018, 6 pm at Kwago Book Bar in Warehouse Eight.

Before Midnight features the third run of Echoes, a stripped down concert where musicians, featured as storytellers, are allowed to experiment and show a different side — no special effects, more raw. Nights of Rizal, Ruru, and Asch are set to perform for the night.

“What makes Echoes different is that it’s very personal. It’s a no-frills type of gig. You get to be really close to the musicians, see them in a different light. You see musicians as people rather than performers,” Warehouse Eight co-founder Kayla Dionisio said.

For this edition of Echoes, Kwago and Warehouse Eight teamed up with Purveyr to document the concert and make the gig available online, like how NPR Tiny Desk Concert does it.

Design start-up Diyalogo will also launch exclusive, limited-edition interactive cards, which aim to develop rapport among the guests. Bad Student also partnered with Kwago to produce a risographed zine for everyone to enjoy and think about during the gathering.

“We’ve designed Before Midnight in such a way that it will allow organic and genuine connections among people who love books, beats, and booze. What we’re missing now in gatherings are conversations that deeply affect and influence us. We’re hoping to have more of those,” Kwago founder Czyka Tumaliuan shared.

Food and beer will be served by Warehouse Eight and Kwago’s neighbors Seventeen O’ Nine and Philippine Craft Kings (PCK). Kwago’s fiction-inspired menu will also be available, featuring cocktails inspired by local and international literature, such as “Dark Hours” by Conchitina Cruz, “Howl” by Allen Ginsberg, and “Para Kay B” by Ricky Lee.

Door fee is P500. Early bird tickets are at P350 until February 23. All tickets come with a free zine, coffee or beer, and 10% off on all books at Kwago. Register link for early bird tickets here.

—Rappler.com

