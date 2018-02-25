Filipino students win 14 gold, 25 silver and 33 bronze medals, 11 merit awards and 4 special prizes

Published 4:53 PM, February 25, 2018

This is a press release from the Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines.

Students from the Philippines took home 87 medals including 14 gold at the recently concluded Thailand International Mathematical Olympiad (TIMO) held in Bangkok.

Hundreds of students from kindergarten to senior high school joined the contest coming from Thailand, Bulgaria, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran and Philippines.

Filipino students won 14 gold, 25 silver and 33 bronze medals, 11 merit awards and four special prizes, according to the Philippine Brain Power Society (PBPS), which accompanied the country's team to the contest.

Winning 14 gold medals for the Philippines are Matthew Shawn Tansiongkun, Jo Aristotle Nikolai Calica, Ralph Benedict Bolanos, Andrei Lenard Chan, Alessandra Basobas, Reilyn Abbigayle So, Aqeel Nikolai Mamutuk, Samantha Lianne Cheong, Anika Gayle Tan, Adrian Guanson Soriaga, Benn Jethro Sia, Alexandra Louis Chan, Sabrina Louis Cheong and Adrian Alexander Luy.

Tansiongkun also won as champion in the Grade 9 level and Bolanos won first runner-up and World Star award in Grade 3 while Mamutuk won second runner-up in Kindergarten.

The country’s 25 silver medalists are Nur Mikhail Ahaja, Candice Anne Hsieh, Hans Cedric Galande, Audrey Christen Tan, Jace Mateus Que, Maxene Janelle Lee, Lance Vincent Canceran, Andrea Margarette Ganancial, Ely Exekiel Miclat, Alan Nageena Mamutuk, Jhann Rainey Ramos, Jullion Louis Que, Enzo Wang, Anastasia Claire Pua, Alexis Griff Genovatin, Ruthchell Gubay, Robert William Ang, Lance Jacob Pichel, Reyhan Aldric Uy, Chelsea Alen Valdez, John Vincent Chua, Wynette Kristi Chua, Brianna Mielle Yeo, Kyla Keith Tan and Ma. Allyssa Bea Duya.

Bagging 33 bronze medalists are Allesandro Lenard Chan, Jana Mei Villanueva, Nash Adriez Hong, Eunice Stephanie Ang, Alijah Dane Andaya, Mariel Anthonette Jastiva, Louisse Cassandra Ang, Fhershaima Jamalul, Zachary Aiden Hong, Avery Shana Lim, Gabriel Royce Lim, Craig Sabian Sy, Selene Jia Uy, Brylle Zachary Tan, Mia Wilhelmina Ang, Inigo Lorenzo Ku, Aleksey Zac, Miykael Cuares, Miquille Carlia Escalona, Jiro Phoenix Lim, Roi Victor Roberto, Justine Kenneth Co, Ayianna Therese Tan, Vin Cedric Ong, Kim Valerie Sy, Tristan Chase Uy, Sean Derrick Chen, Zachary Thomas Pua, Mikaela Eshe Penaflor, Sam Jacob Uy, Kaitlynne Maree Chua, Theus Gift Edwin Filipinas, Lance Natividad and Breann Jean Sia.

Getting 11 merit awards are Zyra Ariana Gabrielle Cuares, Jonathan Gabriel Lay, Jastine Edritz Abon, Derek Limketkai, Bevilen Bibi, Naveen Fahimah Abdisa, Daniel Dimatulac, Gupreet Dol, Claudine Grospe, Dianne Villanueva and Almira Ava Jamil Abdulsalam.

In the medal tally, Thailand won 36 gold followed by Hong Kong with 23 gold and the Philippines with 14 gold.

Filipino delegates arrived in the country over the weekend. – Rappler.com/Press Release