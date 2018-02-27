McJim Classic Leather has been touting its world-class image and the quality of its leather accessories for years now

Published 6:18 PM, February 27, 2018 Rappler in Partnership with

[Editor's note: The following is a press release from McJim Classic Leather]

MANILA, Philippines — Authentic leather goods are what lend style and elegance to modern, fashion forward Filipino gentlemen, and not synthetics and cheap knock-offs. They know they can’t go wrong with leather, which is undeniably associated with status and class.

Having evolved through the nearly five decades it has been around, McJim Classic Leather can be at par with international brands.

Multi-tasking male professionals favor finely crafted and well-designed leather bags, belts, and wallets that suit their fashion styles—at work and at play.

Highly mobile men look for bags that serve various functions when they’re on the road—from toting their gadgets to stashing their grooming kits. And because men are known not to part with their dearest possession, McJim Classic Leather offers them hardy leather accessories they can use for a long time.

From shoulder bags to cross body bags and to gadget bags, McJim Classic Leather bags are made to mature elegantly.

Most importantly, these are crafted from durable materials and designed along classic lines.

Leather belts are likewise an essential part of a gentleman’s corporate or casual wear. McJim Classic Leather offers belts with unique-looking buckles and styled to match any piece in his wardrobe. Available in basic dark brown, basic modernist black, and reversible minimalist, McJim’s authentic leather belts give men a sleek and elegant look.

Last but not the least, McJim Classic Leather presents its collection of stylish leather wallets in elegant black or classic brown and in various sizes and designs, too. From basic billfolds to chic wallets with multiple slots, there’s a McJim Classic Leather wallet for every urbane Filipino gentleman with an active lifestyle.

So next time you step out to shop, think world-class. Choose from McJim Classic Leather’s collection of classy and stylish accessories.

For generations now, McJim Classic Leather has been the leading and trusted brand for making classic leather goods and accessories of superior quality and design.

McJim products are available in leading online shopping sites and all major department stores nationwide. For more information, visit and like the official McJim Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OfficialMcJIM/. — Rappler.com