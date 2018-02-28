The Lagalag Sundown Eco-Trail Run has partnered with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines to help raise awareness and funds for the iconic Philippine Tamaraw

Published 6:06 PM, February 28, 2018

This is a press release from Lagalag Sundown.

MANILA, Philippines - An eco-trail run featuring the breathtaking sunset view of San Mateo, Rizal for the conservation of the worlds rarest buffalo will be held on March 17 at the Glades of Timberland Heights.

Now on its 3rd year, the Lagalag Sundown Eco-Trail Run has partnered with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines to help raise awareness and funds for the iconic Philippine Tamaraw, the country’s largest and rarest endemic land animal.

WWF-Philippines’ Western Mindoro Integrated Conservation Program ties in tamaraw research and improved park management initiatives with existing efforts to conserve Apo Reef and the rich marine habitats off the coast of Sablayan to increase the dwindling population of the tamaraws.

Registration can be done at the Lagalag Store Manila located at the Lower Ground Floor, Main Building, SM City North EDSA or online at https://reg.goorahna.com/event/lagalagsundown.

WWF-Philippines has been working as a national organization of the WWF network since 1997. As the 26th national organization in the WWF network, WWF-Philippines is successfully implementing various conservation projects to help protect some of the most biologically significant ecosystems in Asia. - Rappler.com