Here are the events and activities you should watch out for to join in the month-long celebration of women

Published 4:17 PM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – How have women positively shaped the Philippines?

The Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) has announced that the 2018 National Women’s Month celebration will have the theme “We Make Change Work For Women.”

This month aims to celebrate the achievements of women and girls in various fields and recognize their contributions in our society.

Here are the events and activities you should watch out for to join in the month-long celebration of women:

March 1-31: Photo and Poster-Making Contest

PCW, in partnership with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), will launch the 2018 NWMC Photo and Poster-making contest in March.

The poster-making contest is open to all high school students while the photo contest is open to all college students.

Contest mechanics will be released soon.

March 8: Serbisyo para kay Juana

LGUs and other organizations are invited to offer direct services and things such as freebies, discounts, or distribution of information, communication and education (IEC) materials throughout the month of March.

Participating agencies are requested to send the following information about their Women’s Month activities to the The Philippine Commission on Women.

March 8, 15, 22: Women Inspiring Women

A 3-part series that aims to celebrate women by sharing inspiring stories of change.

On March 8, Luzon participants can attend the talk will be held at the GSIS Theatre in Pasay City from 1:00 - 5:00 PM. Interested participants can register here.

On March 15, Visayas participants can attend the talk will be held at the Aklan Training Center in Kalibo, Aklan from 1:00 - 5:00 PM. Interested participants can coordinate with Engr. Roger Esto at Tel. No.: (036) 268-5442 or (036) 262-1555; Email addresses: ppdoaklan@gmail.com, or aklanpgo@yahoo.com.

On March 22, Mindanado participants can attend the talk will be held at the University of Southeastern Philippines from 1:00 – 5:00 PM. Interested participants can coordinate with Ms. Lorna Mandin of Davao City IGDD at Tel. No.: (082) 225-0363; Cp. No.: 0917-546-0823 and email addres: igdd@davaocity.gov.ph.

March 23-24: CCP Read-a-thon

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) invites women playwrights to workshops and talks on writing for the stage.

The CCP will also be putting up an art exhibit featuring the works and books of 12 Filipino, women illustrators.

Purple Thursdays

The PCW invites advocates of women’s rights to sport purple clothes or accessories to show their support and join the call to advance women’s rights and gender equality and end discrimination against women.

If you and your agency/LGU are interested in aligning your own women’s month events, you can reach out to the Philippine Commission on Women. – Rappler.com