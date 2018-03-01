Learn more about protecting your business from cyber and physical security threats in PROTECT 2018 this March 12-13, 2018

Published 4:32 PM, March 01, 2018

[Editor's note: The following is an announcement from PROTECT 2018.]

PROTECT 2018 is the only dedicated event to security and safety in the Philippines. It started in 2005 and is the country’s longest running security conference.

Since then, the PROTECT series has become a go-to event to source the latest safety and security products, as well as services on surveillance systems, biometrics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, robotics, security consulting, virtualization and cloud technologies, safes and many more.

PROTECT 2018 will be held on March 12-13, 2018, at the New World Hotel in Makati.

Entrance to this exhibit is FREE OF CHARGE! Click here to register.

Apart from the free exhibit, PROTECT 2018 will also have a paid conference on “Doing Business Amidst New Threats” where experts will be sharing present and upcoming security threats and how business can recover in case their company is compromised.

This one and a half day conference has 4 major sessions: 1) What Every Businessman Should Know: Global Upheavals That Will Affect Business; 2) Cybersecurity: A Business Risk, Not Only an IT Problem; 3) Business Resilience for Business Continuity; 4) Security and War in the New Age.

To keynote the event is Privacy Commissioner Raymund Enriquez Liboro, Chairman of the National Privacy Commission who will discuss the importance of data in the new environment, the threats to privacy, compliance and building trust in an organization.

Highlights of the session on “Security and War in the New Age” will be a presentation on the Philippine National Security Outlook by Gen. Hermogenes C. Esperon, Jr., National Security Adviser, and The Middle East Update by Counsellor Melek Dilsen Seymenoglu, Turkish Embassy in Manila.

Other speakers are experts coming from Trend Micro, IBM, The US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Sykes, Booz | Allen | Hamilton, GE Power, Oracle, NTT Data Phil., National Resilience Council, International Centre for Political Violence & Terrorism Research, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technology University, Singapore, Maria Ressa, and Dr. Mahar Lagmay.

The annual conference, organized by Leverage International (Consultants) Inc. in cooperation with the Anti-Terrorism Council is intended for CEOs and senior management. Click here to book your seat.

Interested parties may also contact Leverage International at:

Tel. (632) 810 1389; 818 6828; 813 2472

E-mail: leverage@leverageinternational.com

Event website: www.protect.com.ph