933 out of 1,983 passed the Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination and 20 out of 44 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination last February 2018

Published 7:01 PM, March 02, 2018

This is a press release from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday, March 2 that 933 out of 1,983 passed the Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination and 20 out of 44 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila, Baguio and Cebu last February 2018.

The Board of Mechanical Engineering is composed of Engr. Jesus M. Redelosa, Chairman; Engr. Fernando S. Guevara and Engr. Mirardo C. Malazarte, Jr., Members.

The results were released in 3 working days after the last day of examinations.

The top performing school in the February 2018 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the February 2018 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Me0218 Alpha.doc by Rappler on Scribd

From March 7 to March 16, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in

the said examinations will be announced later.

RESULTS OF THE TECHNICAL EVALUATION FOR THE UPGRADING AS PROFESSIONAL MECHANICAL ENGINEER

The PRC also announced that 37 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineer given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila last February 2018.

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who conducted the Technical Evaluation are Engr. Jesus M. Redelosa, Chairman; Engr. Fernando S. Guevara and Engr. Mirardo C. Malazarte, Jr., Members.

Below is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com