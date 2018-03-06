Rappler blogs LIVE from Ad Summit 2018 in Subic, Zambales

Published 1:01 PM, March 06, 2018

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Are you ready for this year’s biggest advertising and marketing event?

This March 7-10, media practitioners and creatives will come together for Ad Summit Pilipinas 2018 at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center.

The summit will invite participants to take a closer look at their creative work, and to learn how advertising and marketing can be used to create social impact.

Speakers include industry leaders Lionel Carreon (Global Director, Creative Recruiting at R/GA), Francis Flores (Global Brand Chief Marketing Officer, Jollibee Foods Corporation), Mara Binudin Lecocq (Founder, Secret Code New York), Girish Menon (Vice President for Client Development, [m]PLATFORM, APAC), Katryna Mojica, (CEO, Ogilvy and Mather Hong Kong), Josy Paul (Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India), and Anselmo Ramos (Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, DAVID Miami).

The Creative Guild's Kidlat Awards will also be held during the event. View the event program here.

Our live blog will go up on March 8. Bookmark this page for updates. – Rappler.com