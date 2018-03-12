Congratulations to all the passers!

Published 5:52 PM, March 12, 2018

This is an official announcement from the Professional Regulation Commission.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on March 12 that 1,695 out of 3,039 passed the Pharmacist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo and Zamboanga.

The members of the Board of Pharmacy who administered the licensure examination were Ms. Adelina C. Royo, Chairman; Dr. Mildred B. Oliveros and Mr. Anthony Aldrin C. Santiago, Members.

Here are the top 10 examinees:

The top performing schools in the March 2018 Pharmacist Licensure Examinations are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Phar0318 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

The results were released in 2 working days after the last day of examination.

From March 15 to March 21, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

Notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag);

2 sets of documentary stamps; and

1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in

the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER. – Rappler.com/Press Release