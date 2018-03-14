The Civil Service Commission says that a strict 'No ID, No Exam' policy will be observed

Published 1:48 PM, March 14, 2018

This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Service Commission (CSC) will administer the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) for both professional and sub-professional levels on March 18.

Examinees are advised to check their school assignment through the Online Notice of School Assignment (ONSA) on the CSC website. Those who are unable to access the ONSA may call the CSC Regional or Field Office where they filed their application or contact the CSC’s Contact Center ng Bayan. For the list of contact numbers, visit CSC’s official Facebook page.

The CSC stressed that the upcoming Career Service Examination has a strict “No ID, No Exam” policy. Examinees must present a valid ID card in the examination day, preferably the same I.D. card presented during the filing of application. If the I.D. card is different from the I.D. card presented during filing of application, the examinee must present ANY of the following:

Accepted ID cards, which must be valid – driver’s license/temporary driver’s license (LTO O.R. must be presented together with old driver’s license; O.R. alone is not allowed)/Student Driver’s Permit; passport; PRC license; SSS ID; GSIS ID (UMID)

Voter’s ID/Voter’s Certification; BIR/Taxpayer’s ID (ATM type/TIN card type with picture)

PhilHealth ID (must have the bearer’s name, clear picture, signature and PhilHealth number)

Company/Office ID

School ID

Police Clearance/Police Clearance Certificate

Postal ID

Barangay ID

NBI Clearance; Seaman’s Book

HDMF Transaction ID

PWD ID

Solo Parent ID

Senior Citizen’s ID

Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card (ACR I-CARD)

In preparation for the upcoming exam, the CSC advised examinees to visit the assigned school/testing venue before examination day to be familiar with the school location.

On examination day, examinees are advised to arrive as early as 6 am for the verification process and so they have enough time to locate their assigned rooms. Gates of testing venues will be closed to examinees at exactly 7:30 am and those who will arrive later will not be admitted.

Failure to take the examination on the scheduled date shall mean forfeiture of examination fee and slot. Rescheduling of one's examination date is not allowed.

The CSC stressed that only black ballpens are allowed to be used in filling up the answer sheet. Gel pens, sign pens, fountain pens, friction pens, or any other kinds of pen; as well as pens with ink other than black are not allowed.

The CSC also reminded the examinees to wear proper attire on examination day. Sleeveless shirts and blouses, short pants, and slippers are not allowed. – Rappler.com/Press Release