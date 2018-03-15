Congratulations to the passers!

March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,067 out of 1,601 passed the Physician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medicine in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Zamboanga this March 2018.

The members of the Board of Medicine who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Eleanor J. Galvez, Chairman; Dr. Edgardo T. Fernando, Dr. Miguel L. Noche Jr., Dr. Eleanor B. Almoro, Dr. Ma. Graciela Garayblas-Gonzaga and Dr. Clarita C. Maaño, Members.

The results were released in three (3) working days from the last day of examination.

The top performing school in the March 2018 Physician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010 is:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the March 2018 Physician Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

From March 22 to April 16, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

Notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag),

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com